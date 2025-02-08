Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

