Vest Financial LLC Buys 58,292 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

