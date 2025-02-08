Vest Financial LLC Buys 250,729 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $34,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

