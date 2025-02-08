Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
