Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

