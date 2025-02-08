Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,487,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.