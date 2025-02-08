Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $447 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

