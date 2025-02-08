Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 239,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VONG opened at $105.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

