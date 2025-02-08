Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gray Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gray Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 236.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $2,772,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

