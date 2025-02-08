Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VV opened at $277.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $225.69 and a 12-month high of $281.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.