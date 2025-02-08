Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after buying an additional 486,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VV stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.69 and a twelve month high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

