Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.64 and last traded at C$38.64. Approximately 107,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 194,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.40.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.74.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.