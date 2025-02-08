Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.64 and last traded at C$38.64. Approximately 107,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 194,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.74.

