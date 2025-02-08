Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strid Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

