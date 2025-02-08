Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

