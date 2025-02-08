Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.