Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

