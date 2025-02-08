Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,486 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

