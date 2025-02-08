Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 05th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and BigBear.ai are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are companies that are currently trading at a lower price relative to their intrinsic value, based on metrics such as price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, and other fundamentals. These stocks are often considered undervalued by investors and have the potential for long-term growth as the market eventually recognizes their true worth. Investment in value stocks typically involves patience and a focus on companies with strong fundamentals but temporary setbacks or underappreciated potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $526.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,763,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,003,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.82. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,317,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,730,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 237,319,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

