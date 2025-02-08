Value Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Invesco QQQ, Roblox, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Ford Motor, AltC Acquisition, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Citigroup are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are stocks that are considered undervalued by the market, trading at a price lower than their intrinsic worth. Investors seek out value stocks with the belief that their true value will eventually be recognized by the market, leading to potential gains. These stocks typically have strong fundamentals, such as low price-to-earnings ratios or high dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $527.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,582,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,402,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,274,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,307,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,984,172. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 171,530,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,877,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 26,730,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. 23,265,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,210,332. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

