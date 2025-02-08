UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.
UPM-Kymmene Trading Up 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.
About UPM-Kymmene
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.