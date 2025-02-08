United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.
United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $11.20 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
