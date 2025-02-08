Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 4.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $391.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

