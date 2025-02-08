Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of UBER opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.