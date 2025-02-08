U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP James L. Chosy Sells 21,451 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

