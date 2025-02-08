Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Showcase Presentation Materials at Investor Meetings

Twin Disc, Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based company, disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its executive officers are scheduled to present materials at forthcoming meetings with investors and analysts, as well as at investor conferences, starting February 5, 2025.

The presentation materials intended for these engagements have been filed as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the Form 8-K. These materials will also be made available on the company’s official website, www.twindisc.com. It’s important to note that Twin Disc does not plan to update these presentation materials following their initial release.

The presentation includes financial data that has been determined utilizing methods outside of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management at Twin Disc utilizes these non-GAAP measures for internal analysis of the company’s performance. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer essential supplementary information crucial for a comprehensive understanding of its core business operations. It is advised that these non-GAAP disclosures are not to be considered a substitute for GAAP-based operating results, nor are they necessarily directly comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

The information contained in the Form 8-K under Item 7.01 is not to be regarded as “filed” for the purposes outlined in Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be considered incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly specified in a particular filing.

Furthermore, the presentation includes forward-looking statements in line with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” and others, are based on current expectations and entail risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could potentially lead to actual results differing from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Twin Disc highlights factors that could influence the actual results in its previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024.

Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they represent only management’s perspective as of the date of the Form 8-K filing. Twin Disc asserts no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the filing date or unanticipated circumstances.

In addition to the presentation materials, the company has provided an Interactive Data File as described in Exhibit 104, fulfilling the requirements under section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Form 8-K filing was duly signed on behalf of Twin Disc, Incorporated on February 5, 2025, by Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

