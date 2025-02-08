Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.99. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 67,155 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tuniu

Tuniu Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of -101,000.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Tuniu by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.