Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 27.8% – Still a Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 173,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 95,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Trifecta Gold Stock Up 35.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.