Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 27.8% – Still a Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 173,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 95,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 35.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

