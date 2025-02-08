Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 314,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 105,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Trifecta Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
