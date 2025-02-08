Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 535,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 121,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.