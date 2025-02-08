Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 25,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 29,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
