Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
