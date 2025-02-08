Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.76. 127,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 32,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $682.61 million, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

