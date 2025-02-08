Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tosoh had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.