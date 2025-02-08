Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tosoh had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.29%.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Tosoh Company Profile
