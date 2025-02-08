Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.35. 30,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 104,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $685.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

