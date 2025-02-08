Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – February 08th

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BigBear.ai, Monolithic Power Systems, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the production of physical goods, such as automobiles, machinery, consumer products, and industrial equipment. Investing in manufacturing stocks allows investors to take part in the potential growth and profitability of these companies as they produce and sell products to meet consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,612,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $206.25. 11,578,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $122.91 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 229,322,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR stock traded up $59.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.53. 9,981,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market cap of $488.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 52 week low of $106.51 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

