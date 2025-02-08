Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – February 06th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and Regal Rexnord are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily engage in online retail operations, selling goods and services through electronic commerce platforms. Investors may choose to invest in ecommerce stocks to capitalize on the growing trend of digital shopping and consumer behavior shifting towards online retail. These stocks can include companies ranging from established online marketplaces like Amazon to emerging e-commerce platforms in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,049,411. The firm has a market cap of $823.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 2,341,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $10.47 on Thursday, hitting $144.61. 897,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $130.94 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.04.

