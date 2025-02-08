Top Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – February 07th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, CleanSpark, MARA, Riot Platforms, Iris Energy, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the buying, selling, investing, or mining of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. These stocks allow investors to indirectly gain exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin through equity ownership in these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 20,219,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,338,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,099,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 4.25. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 18,488,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,778,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 13,013,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,121,441. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,764,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 17,896,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,425,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 3,579,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

