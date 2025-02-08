Tobam Sells 93 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $421.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $431.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day moving average of $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.66, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

