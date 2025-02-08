Tobam Has $102,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

