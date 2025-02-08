TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) CEO Acquires $11,718,252.30 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 72,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.59 per share, with a total value of $11,718,252.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,011,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,963,351.95. The trade was a 3.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ariel Emanuel purchased 76,587 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.13 per share, with a total value of $12,034,115.31.

On Thursday, January 30th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 66,021 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,457,066.19.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ariel Emanuel bought 92,559 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.69 per share, with a total value of $14,595,628.71.

On Friday, January 24th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 105,038 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.04 per share, with a total value of $16,075,015.52.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Ariel Emanuel purchased 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Ariel Emanuel acquired 60,208 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,495. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $168.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

