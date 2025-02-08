thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.90. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

