Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04, RTT News reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %
TRI opened at C$252.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$234.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$230.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$200.50 and a 1-year high of C$255.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
