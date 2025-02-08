The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $245.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

