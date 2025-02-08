The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.