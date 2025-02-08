The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

