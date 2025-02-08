The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.15 ($9.00) and traded as high as GBX 775 ($9.61). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 775 ($9.61), with a volume of 128,991 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £677.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,695.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 724.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 712 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,934.35). Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.