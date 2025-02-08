The Alkaline Water Company Announces Strategic Inventory Agreement with Prima Verde LLC****

**

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing that it has finalized a strategic bulk purchase agreement with Prima Verde LLC. The agreement entails a substantial inventory acquisition valued at over $1.5 million USD, facilitated through the issuance of 94,300,000 shares of Common Stock (Restricted) with a 12-month lock-up period.

The shares issued under this agreement will be subject to strict holding conditions for a year, aiming to fortify the company’s inventory reserves without affecting its current public float or nearby trading dynamics. This procurement structure enables the preservation of cash while ensuring critical inventory for future growth plans.

Following internal financial assessments and operational evaluations, the company anticipates several beneficial outcomes from this strategic transaction:

– An expected enhancement in the cash position by about $1.2 million over the initial six months of operations

– Projection of accelerated positive monthly cash flows by approximately two months

– Foreseen reduction in the initial cash burn by nearly $500,000 within the first month post-implementation

– Anticipated significant turnover of inventory within the initial 60-day operation period through planned distribution collaborations

CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, Ricky Wright, described this inventory agreement as a pivotal moment for the company’s revitalization strategy. The arrangement effectively addresses cash flow concerns by reducing the negative cash position by approximately $1.2 million until June and expediting the path to positive monthly cash flow, all while reassuring market stability.

The organization intends to leverage this strategic inventory move through upcoming associations with retailers, brokers, distributors, and co-packers, set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. These collaborations are expected to streamline distribution channels and sales avenues for the acquired inventory.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., known for its purified alkaline water enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, aims to deliver a smooth and delicious tasting beverage to its customers.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as outlined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company’s current internal projections, expectations, and beliefs. The company cautions that actual results may differ due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory changes, economic factors, and other uncertainties.

Investors are advised to exercise caution as the value of the restricted shares issued may fluctuate, impacting future share prices and dilution after the lock-up period concludes. The company commits to updating any forward-looking statements as required by law, pending new information or future events.

