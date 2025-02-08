TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $145.60.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.