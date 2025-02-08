TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.