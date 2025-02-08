TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 629.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,529,238 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

