TFG Advisers LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $3,333,485 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $582.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

